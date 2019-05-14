OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Lois G. Gilligan, 80, of Fort Hill Road passed away Sunday May 12, 2019 at the St. Mary's D'Youville Pavilion.

She was born in Plymouth, Pennsylvania on Nov. 10, 1938 the daughter of William and Susan Williams Wolfe.

She attended and graduated from local schools. Lois then attended Salvation Army Officer Training School.

Lois married George Gilligan and they welcomed many foster children into their home over the years.

She was a member of The Salvation Army of Old Orchard Beach and a Prayer Warrior. She enjoyed all kinds of arts and crafts and being involved in youth groups.

She is predeceased by her husband George Gilligan in 2013 and a daughter Kathy Cooper.

Survivors include a son Michael Gilligan of Old Orchard Beach; a daughter Josephine Redman of Bradenton, Florida; a brother William Wolfe of Plymouth, Pennsylvania; two sisters Josephine and Ruth Wolfe of Scranton, Pennsylvania; and six grandchildren.

A period of visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at The Salvation Army Corps, 2 6th St.

A memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. with Major Brian Smith will officiating.

A committal service will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Deering Park, The Salvation Army Section.

For those wishing to maker memorial contributions in her memory please consider The Salvation Army, c/o the youth programs, 2 6th St., Old Orchard Beach, Maine 04064.

Dennett, Craig & Pate 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with her arrangements.

Condolences maybe posted to www.dcpate.com