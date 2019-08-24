Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Doyon. View Sign Service Information Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-284-4464 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM New Life Church Biddeford , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Lorraine Doyon, 93, of Saco, passed away surrounded by her family Wednesday evening on Aug. 21, 2019, in Biddeford.



She was born in Biddeford on Dec. 28, 1925, a daughter of Rosaire and Rose Anna (Goudreau) Frechette. She graduated from Biddeford High School.



Earlier, at the age of 15, Lorraine worked for Newrys. She later was a Kindergarden teacher at Notre Dame de Lourdes School in Saco for seven years. After teaching she was employed by Dr. Fortier for 20 years, retiring in 1995.



Lorraine was an avid reader. She also enjoyed sewing and canning. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed.



She was predeceased by her husband Gerard on Feb. 4, 2007; one grandson, Joshua Doyon; and siblings, Rene, Geneva, Doris, Madeline, George, Joseph and Albert.



She is survived by her children, Roland J. Doyon and wife Rita, Raymond J. Doyon and wife Jeanne, Priscilla M. Dee and her husband Rod, Yvette M. Dean and her husband Dee, Adrien J. Doyon and Gerard M. Doyon and wife Sue; her brother, Richard Frechette and his wife Vivian; 15 grandchildren; 31, great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, August 25, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 26, at New Life Church in Biddeford. Burial will be private at later date in St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Lorraine's memorial page or to leave online condolences, please visit



