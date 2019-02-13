Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine S. St. Jean .

SANFORD - Lorraine S. St. Jean, 82, of Sanford, passed away on Feb. 11, 2019, after a short illness, surrounded by family at the Newton Center in Sanford.

She was born on July 23, 1936 to Arthur and Eva (Laurendeau) Berthiaume in Sanford, where she grew up and attended local schools. She attended and graduated from Fisher College in Boston in 1955.

In 1956 she married Robert St. Jean and they raised two daughters.

During her working life, she was an administrative secretary for USM, bookkeeper for the Savings Department at Northeast Bank and an Executive Secretary for the school superintendent for 18 years. She also volunteered at the Brothers Bakery in Alfred.

Lorraine enjoyed taking daily walks, the beach, and was an avid shopper. However, her faith and her family were the most important to her.

She is predeceased by the love of her life Robert St. Jean, her parents, her sisters, Pauline Legere, Yvette Howard and Doris Mathieu, and her brother Donald Berthiaume.

Lorraine's life will be cherished by her loving daughter, Michelle Walker, of Springvale, adopted daughter Cynthia Hovinga of Georgia, three grandchildren, Ryan Walker of Sanford, Jennifer Walker and her boyfriend Dillon Roubo of Kennebunk and Amy Moores and her husband Josh of Sanford, and three great grandchildren, Hunter, Noah, and Kyleigh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish Holy Family Church, at 66 North Ave, in Sanford. Interment will be held in the spring at St. Ignatius Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider, a donation to the Salvation Army 871 Main St., Sanford Maine, 04073 or the Pine Tree Society at https://app.etapestry.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.