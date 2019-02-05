Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Y. Gadbois.

BIDDEFORD - Lorraine Y. Gadbois, 79, of Biddeford passed away peacefully at Southern Maine Health Care on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

She was born in Biddeford on Dec. 2, 1939, daughter to the late Aldeus and Cecile (Ouellette) Gadbois.

Lorraine was educated through the Biddeford school system and was an active member at St. Joseph Church. She worked faithfully for her brother as a designer at Majestic Flower Shop in Biddeford for 45 years.

Time spent with family was always welcome and often her top priority. She was an avid sports fan; favoring both the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots; but also never missed a chance to attend any number of local sporting events with her brothers. She will be sadly missed by all who were blessed to have known her.

Lorraine is survived by her brothers, Jean Paul Gadbois and wife Carol of Biddeford; Robert Gadbois and wife Simone of Biddeford; Roger Gadbois and partner Wendy Lawson of Kennebunkport; Norman Gadbois and wife Rebecca of Biddeford; Michael Gadbois and partner Ann Neumann of Biddeford; her sisters, Theresa Bourque of Biddeford and Denise Guay and husband Roger of Biddeford; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Richard Gadbois of Biddeford.

Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Lorraine's name may do so via: ALS Association, Concord Center, 10 Ferry Street, Concord, NH 03301

