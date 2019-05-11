BIDDEFORD - Lucie Haggett, born on March 2, 1934, died on May 5, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Lucie was the daughter of the late Cerenus and Emelia Philippon of Brunswick and sister to the late Cecile Thomas of Virginia.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert Haggett of Bath; and her four brothers and their spouses Dominic and Patti Philippon of Harrison, Arkansas, Larry and Bonnie Philippon of Prescott, Arizona, Lucien and Claudette Philippon of Milford, Massachusetts and George and Margaret Philippon of Goodyear, Arizona. Lucie is also survived by her three children and their spouses Jeffrey and Lynn Haggett of Johnston, Iowa, Jane and Dave Paladino of Batavia, New York, and Julie and Thomas Conley of Burlington, Massachusetts. Lucie was the proud grandmother of six, Charles, Benton, Danny, Robert, Grayson, and Sarah.

Lucie received her elementary and secondary education in the Brunswick School District. Upon graduation, she worked at Bowdoin College under the tutelage of Dr. Dan Hanley. With the doctor's recommendation and support, Lucie applied and was accepted in the school of nursing program at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She graduated class president in 1957 as a registered nurse.

In 1960, she married Robert Haggett. Lucie's first nursing assignment was at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston. When her husband was drafted in the Army and got an assignment to Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Lucie joined him in Tombstone to reside, then found nursing employment at a small hospital in Benson, Arizona. Robert was transferred to Heidelberg, Germany in 1961 and, again, Lucie joined him to be assigned as a civilian nurse in a military hospital. She treated her patients with top notch skill and abundant kindness.

When Lucie and Bob returned stateside, they moved to Rumford, Maine where they started a family. Her love and attention turned solely into raising her children for the next 14 years.

Following a short stay in Cincinnati, the family moved to Two Rivers, Wisconsin where they spent 10 years. Lucie was employed by a psychiatric hospital in Manitowoc and enrolled at the University of Wisconsin where she was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

The family moved once again to New Hartford, New York. Approaching the age of 50, Lucie received her Masters Degree in Professional Studies at the New School of Social Research in Rome, New York. Lucie was employed at the Genesee Nursing Home where she became the Director of Nursing and was ultimately promoted to Administrator for the Lutheran Homes in Clinton, New York, a job she held until her retirement in 1999.

Lucie and Bob retired to Biddeford, Maine where they resided in a home along the Saco River. She was passionate about living on the water and worked hard to provide the magnificent view for her retirement years. Lucie continued to enjoy travel and activities like tennis, swimming, playing Bridge, walking, cross-country skiing, and going to the beach. She loved to entertain, always welcoming family and friends to visit. She was an excellent cook, but her true passion was putting a smile on the faces of those at her table. Lucie was dedicated, kind, nurturing, generous, and so very loving. She was loved by many and will be missed.

The family is planning for a ceremony and celebration of Lucie's life later this year.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco, is entrusted with her arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in support her passion for medicine and love of her children and grandchildren at (800) 873-6983.

A specific Memorial Fund has been set up in Lucie's name and the unique number of her fund is: 11631688.