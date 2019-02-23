Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille D. Gagnon.

BIDDEFORD - Lucille D. Gagnon, 93, of Biddeford died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Southern Maine Healthcare in Biddeford.

She was born Oct. 27, 1925 in Biddeford a daughter of Henri and Laura (Couture) Dechene. She was educated locally and graduated from St. Andre's High School in 1944.

On June 16, 1947, she married Robert L. Gagnon at St. Andre's Church in Biddeford.

She was employed as a grocery cashier at various local stores and retired from Mike's Market. Lucille was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and enjoyed knitting, crocheting and traveling to destinations including Alaska, Hawaii and Panama. Over the years, Lucille donated many hand knit mittens and crocheted baby afghans to the Good Shepherd Parish fairs.

Preceding her in death were her husband Robert L. Gagnon in 2013, her two brothers, Marcel Dechene in 1981 and Raymond Dechene in 2012, and three sisters, Juliette Pyer in 2004, Lillian Lavigne in 2009 and Irene Beaulieu in 2009.

Surviving are a daughter, Judith Morin and husband Donald of Old Orchard Beach; two sons, Gerard Gagnon and wife Diane of Manchester, New Hampshire, and Timothy Gagnon and wife Regina of Sanford; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one due in June; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28 at St. Joseph Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

