GONIC, N.H. - Robert A. Proulx, 88, passed away Sunday on July 14, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Shirley Zook; parents, Albert and Rose Anna (Boulet); brothers Raymond, Donald, sister, Irene; and grandson, Chad Riddle
He is survived by his children, Joyce Betz (Donald), Patricia Proulx Edwards, Debra Riddle, Karen Sulich (Raymond), April Buckley, Robin Proulx, Sharon Kittredge (Scott); and 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Friday, July 19, from 4-7 p.m. at the H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home, 177 N. Main St., Rochester, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20 at St. Mary's Church, 71 Lowell St. at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Somersworth, N.H.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com
Published in Journal Tribune on July 18, 2019