Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn M. Tupper. View Sign Service Information Brackett Funeral Home 29 Federal St Brunswick , ME 04011 (207)-725-5511 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Brackett Funeral Home 29 Federal St Brunswick , ME 04011 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Pathway Vineyard Church 2 Columbus Street Brunswick , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

TOPSHAM - Lynn Marie Tupper, 58, of Topsham, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass., with her family at her side.



Lynn was born Feb. 20, 1961 in Washburn, the daughter of



Ansel and Lois Thompson. She graduated from Washburn High School in 1979 and then received her bachelor's degree in business management from the University of Maine, Machias. She married the love of her life, David Tupper, on Oct. 8, 2011.



Of all of her accomplishments in life, being a wife to David, mother to Darren, and a Grammy to Paisley was what she was most proud of. Though she loved God above all else, Paisley was her pride and joy.



Along with Paisley, there are literally hundreds of children who think of Lynn as a major influence in their lives. Next to "Grammy" , "Miss Lynn" was her favorite title. She rejoiced at every birth, baptism and milestone of "her" kid's lives. She laughed with, cried with and was a calming influence in the lives of so very many children and their parents. Her life's goal was to share the Love of Jesus with every person she knew.



Lynn left a legacy of love with her family and friends as the grateful benefactors.



She is survived by her husband, David A. Tupper; her beloved son, Darren Currier and his wife Sybil; along with her granddaughter, Paisley and her two "bonus" granddaughters, Morgan-Carter and Bailey. She is also survived by her mother, Lois Gordon and stepfather, Kenneth Gordon; her brothers, Michael Thompson and wife Kathy, Joseph Thompson and Matthew Thompson and his wife Denise; her treasured "Aunt Sue," Sue Sands. She will be greatly missed by her godchild, Michaela Rhinebolt; her many nieces and nephews; and her 6 HLI "daughters".



Lynn was predeceased by her sweet baby daughter, Chelsea; and by her father, Ansel Thompson.



Lynn very much loved being a part of her "Church Family" at Pathway Vineyard Church, her T J Maxx family and most especially, The Kids Unleashed "Army".



Visitation is on Friday, October 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 11 a.m. at Pathway Vineyard Church, 2 Columbus Street, Brunswick, with a celebration of life to follow immediately after. Please bring one small framed photo of your children or your family, to show the world how many lives Lynn affected. Please feel free to bring your children, as they were so important in Lynn's life.



Condolences can be expressed to the family at



In lieu of flowers,



contributions can



be made to:



The Lynn Tupper



Scholarship Fund



c/o Darren Currier



22 Catell Street



Bangor, ME 04401



TOPSHAM - Lynn Marie Tupper, 58, of Topsham, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass., with her family at her side.Lynn was born Feb. 20, 1961 in Washburn, the daughter ofAnsel and Lois Thompson. She graduated from Washburn High School in 1979 and then received her bachelor's degree in business management from the University of Maine, Machias. She married the love of her life, David Tupper, on Oct. 8, 2011.Of all of her accomplishments in life, being a wife to David, mother to Darren, and a Grammy to Paisley was what she was most proud of. Though she loved God above all else, Paisley was her pride and joy.Along with Paisley, there are literally hundreds of children who think of Lynn as a major influence in their lives. Next to "Grammy" , "Miss Lynn" was her favorite title. She rejoiced at every birth, baptism and milestone of "her" kid's lives. She laughed with, cried with and was a calming influence in the lives of so very many children and their parents. Her life's goal was to share the Love of Jesus with every person she knew.Lynn left a legacy of love with her family and friends as the grateful benefactors.She is survived by her husband, David A. Tupper; her beloved son, Darren Currier and his wife Sybil; along with her granddaughter, Paisley and her two "bonus" granddaughters, Morgan-Carter and Bailey. She is also survived by her mother, Lois Gordon and stepfather, Kenneth Gordon; her brothers, Michael Thompson and wife Kathy, Joseph Thompson and Matthew Thompson and his wife Denise; her treasured "Aunt Sue," Sue Sands. She will be greatly missed by her godchild, Michaela Rhinebolt; her many nieces and nephews; and her 6 HLI "daughters".Lynn was predeceased by her sweet baby daughter, Chelsea; and by her father, Ansel Thompson.Lynn very much loved being a part of her "Church Family" at Pathway Vineyard Church, her T J Maxx family and most especially, The Kids Unleashed "Army".Visitation is on Friday, October 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 11 a.m. at Pathway Vineyard Church, 2 Columbus Street, Brunswick, with a celebration of life to follow immediately after. Please bring one small framed photo of your children or your family, to show the world how many lives Lynn affected. Please feel free to bring your children, as they were so important in Lynn's life.Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.brackettfh.com In lieu of flowers,contributions canbe made to:The Lynn TupperScholarship Fundc/o Darren Currier22 Catell StreetBangor, ME 04401 Published in Journal Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close