WELLS - Mabelle Winifred Briggs, 82, of Wells, died peacefully late Saturday evening, May 18, 2019 at Varney Crossing in North Berwick.

She was born in York, Maine on Nov. 28, 1936, the daughter of Edgar and Almyra A. (Griggs) Brooks.

She grew up in Ogunquit and graduated from Wells High School. Following graduation, she continued on to cosmetology school. Along with her late husband Cecil Briggs, she owned and operated the Stadig Campground for over 30 years.

Mabelle enjoyed following the stock market. She loved to shop, dine out, travel, and was a professional beach people watcher.

She is predeceased by her husband Cecil, two sons, David Brooks and Jonathan Briggs; and her brother, Philip Brooks.

Mabelle is survived by her son, Travis Briggs and wife Sheila of Wells; two daughters, Mona Marie Harriman and husband Robert of Wells, and Patricia Casey and husband Michael of Wells; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 9 a.m. in Ocean View Cemetery, Wells.

Should friends choose, memorial donations in her name are encouraged to: York Hospital Hospice, 127 Long Sands Road, #12, York, ME 03909.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Mabelle's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road Wells, ME 04090.www.bibbermemorial.com