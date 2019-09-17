Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madeleine B. Grover. View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Send Flowers Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Madeleine B. Grover, 78, of Biddeford, peacefully passed away, Sept. 14, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Madeleine went to be with the Lord after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Born July 28, 1941, she is the third child of Lucille and Sylvio Chouinard.



Madeleine was married to Albert L. Grover on June 25, 1960. Together they have four children, Gary of Lebanon, Marc of Parker, Colo., Carol of Waterboro, and John of Biddeford. She has 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



She worked 25 years as an office manager at St Johnsbury Trucking and several years as office manager at the Biddeford Ice Arena. Madeleine enjoyed needlepoint and rug making. She enjoyed working in her flowers while spending time at Little Ossippee Lake in Waterboro. Prior to her poor health, she was an active member of the St. Mary's choir, Most Holy Trinity choir and the founding treasurer of the Tri-City Community Chorus.



Visiting hours will from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Good Shepard Parish in Saco. At the wishes of the family, burial will be private.



