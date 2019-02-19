Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madeleine Cyr-Voccia.

BIDDEFORD - Madeleine Bolduc Cyr-Voccia of Biddeford died peacefully, in her sleep, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at her home.

She was born Jan. 22, 1919 in Biddeford the daughter of Joseph Charles and Flora (Tetreault) Bolduc.

She was a graduate of the former St. Joseph High School in 1939 and then attended Northeastern Business College in Portland, Maine.

Madeleine had been employed at the Metropolitan Life Insurance for eight years and during World War II was active in the Red Cross Motor Corps. She was then employed by the McArthur Library for 30 years.

Madeleine was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and sang in the choir. She enjoyed gardening, indoor plants of all types and reading.

In 1944 she married Staff Sergeant Patrick E. Cyr at St. Joseph's Church, who died in 1984.

She is survived by their five children: Patricia Vallee, Paul Cyr and his wife Linda, Bernard Cyr and his wife Karen, Jeannine Descoteaux and husband Renald, and Claudette Cyr Friedman.

In 1987 she married Dr. Aniello Voccia, DC of Arundel at St. Phillip Church, who died in 2006.

She is survived by seven step-children: Catherine Boilard and husband Maurice, Frances LeBlanc and husband Roger, Nora Martin and husband Richard, Anne Goulet and husband Richard, Charles Voccia and wife Marguerite, Paul Voccia and wife Lynn, and Peter Voccia.

She is also survived by 39 grandchildren, 69 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Visiting Hours will 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford.

