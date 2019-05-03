Arundel - Marcel Dubois, 77, died at home May 1, 2019, after a long illness.

He was born in Canada on July 7, 1941, the son of Fernando and Annette Morin Dubois.

Marcel attended local schools. He was raised on a dairy farm in Arundel and eventually became the owner. He most recently owned and operated Dubois Livestock with his two sons. He married the love of his life, Cynthia Dubois on July 11, 1970.

Marcel enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had a love for large equipment, especially loaders. He was a talented businessman throughout his years and owned multiple businesses. He enjoyed going to equipment auctions with his sons and grandson, Dawson, sitting quietly with his wife, and had a great love for farming and animals. His greatest joy was his love for his family. The family fondly remembers his pig roasts, barbecues, cooking French fires, spinning doughnuts in the driveway, and his love for adventure.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Pierrette Morin, Monique Saucier, and a brother, Claude Dubois.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cynthia Dubois; two sons, Rick Dubois and partner, Dawn Lacasse, and Randy Dubois and wife, Patty Dubois, both of Aurndel; two stepchildren, Steve Labbe and wife, Lois Labbe of Arundel, and Carol Labbe and partner, Michael Laflamme of Kennebunkport; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Three sisters, Claire Thibeault of Winslow, Eliane Collette and husband, Dick of Biddeford, Aline Fortier and husband, Paul of Nashua, New Hampshire; one brother Robert Dubois and wife, Janice of Lyman; and a sister-in-law, Claire Dubois of Biddeford.

No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time.

Let's all remember his famous saying, "Let's keep having fun!"