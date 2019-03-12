Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcel F. Gagne.

BIDDEFORD - Marcel F. Gagne, 92, of Biddeford, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough.

He was born March 14, 1926 in Biddeford, the son of Hormidas and Marie Ange (Lebel) Gagne and was educated locally.

Mr. Gagne served with the U.S. Army during World War II.

His first wife, Anita Lamarre died in 1994.

On Feb. 17, 1997, he married Jean Bourgault Stevens.

Marcel had been employed at Maremont Corp. and then with Biddeford Public Works as a truck driver, retiring in 1990.

He enjoyed fishing, camping and motorcycling.

Preceding him in death was his son, Richard Gagne in February of this year.

Surviving are his wife Jean Gagne of Biddeford; three daughters Jeanne Voohris and husband Paul of North Waterboro, ?Paulette Dorais and significant other Dale of Plymouth, New Hampshire, and ?Doris Merrifield of Saco; a son Donald Gagne and wife Joyce of Lyman; a stepson Michael Stevens and wife Susan of Biddeford; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will be 10 a.m. to noon. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. Prayers will follow at noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Biddeford.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to: Maine Veterans Home, Wing C, 290 U.S. Rte 1, Scarborough, ME 04074.

