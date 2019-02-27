Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret A. Twomey.

LYMAN - Margaret Ann Twomey, 71, of Lyman died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Hyder Family Hospice in Dover, New Hampshire following a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.

She was born Oct. 9, 1947 in Biddeford a daughter of John and Margaret (Finn) Merrill. She graduated from St. Mary's School in 1961 and Biddeford High School in 1965.

On July 1, 1972 she married Paul Twomey in Saco.

After taking a course in medical assisting she worked in the offices of Dr. Harry Eisberg and later with Dr. Michael Festino. She then was employed as training coordinator with Counseling Services Inc. for 26 years, retiring in 2005.

She cherished time spent with her grandchildren, cooking with them and baking holiday treats, giving most away. Margaret enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends and spending time at Bunganut Lake with special emphasis on the Sunset Happy Hour. She was an avid reader of mystery novels and knitted blankets to give to family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Jack Merrill.

Surviving are Paul, her husband of 46 years; a son Timothy Wooster; a daughter Elizabeth Metzler and husband Earl; grandchildren Christopher Fleming, Tatum Metzler and Morgen Metzler; and two brothers, James and Joseph Merrill.

Visiting Hours will be Thursday, June, 6 at 10 a.m. to noon at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford. A funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Biddeford.

Donations in Margaret's memory may be made to: Hyder Family Hospice, 285 County Farm Road, Dover, NH 03820.