BIDDEFORD - Margaret E. (Peggy) Wallace, 72, of Biddeford, died April 30. 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough.

She was born in Biddeford on Oct. 10, 1946, a daughter of Raymond and Rita (Donahue) Couture and graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1964.

Peggy worked as a medical transcriptionist for local doctors and later for a laboratory facility in Tilton, New Hampshire.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her older sister, Marilyn Couture-LeBlanc.

She is survived by her son, Scott R. Wilson, Sr. and wife Jamie of Limerick; by seven grandchildren; and by her younger sister, Maureen A. Green and husband Loni of Waterboro.

She is also survived by a nephew, Roger J. LeBlanc and his family; and a niece, Christine LeBlanc-Gleaton and her family.

There will be no visiting hours. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel.

