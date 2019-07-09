Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margery Jane White. View Sign Service Information Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home 580 Main St Springvale , ME 04083 (207)-324-4104 Send Flowers Obituary

SANFORD - Margery Jane White, 95, of Sanford, died on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Kennebunk Center for Health and Rehabilitation.



Margery was born on Jan. 11, 1924, to Leslie and Cora (Rogers) Worcester in Lebanon, where she grew up and attended local schools, graduating from Sanford High School in 1942. In 1943, she married Kenneth White and together they raised four children and shared 63 years of marriage until Kenneth's death in 2006.



Margery devoted her life to raising and caring for her family. She and her husband owned and operated a chicken farm in Sanford together for many years. She loved flower gardening, camping and square dancing and had been a member of the Happy Times Squares of Rochester. She had also been a member of the Lebanon-North Berwick Baptist Church. Margery was a sweet and kind woman who was devoted to her family and had many friends. She will be dearly missed.



Margery was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth; and by six siblings, Ralph Worcester, Leslie Worcester, Ruth Worcester, Muriel Wood, Helen Butler and Margaret Goodwin.



Surviving are four children, Klinton White of Sanford, Linda Meader and her husband, Paul, of Sanford, Kathy McPherson and her husband, Howard, of Rochester and Donna Lehoux and her husband, David, of Sanford; five grandchildren, Sandy Pinette, Sheila Gaskel, Melissa Latella, Devin Lehoux and Damon Lehoux; 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, July 10, at the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home located at 580 Main Street in Springvale. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 11, at 10:00 a.m., at the Lebanon-North Berwick Baptist Church located at 447 Little River Road in Lebanon. Interment will follow at the Forest Grove Cemetery in Lebanon.



Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.



