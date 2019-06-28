Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite L. Ruel. View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Send Flowers Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Marguerite L. Ruel, 76, of Biddeford, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough. She was born Dec. 7, 1942 in Biddeford, a daughter of Edmond L. and Alice (Menard) Millette. She was educated locally and graduated from St. Joseph's High School with the class of 1960.



On April 28, 1962, she married Robert L. Ruel at St. Joseph's Church.



She and Robert had owned and operated L.C. Carpet in Biddeford for over 20 years.



Marguerite had been a communicant of St. Joseph's Church and with her husband had been involved in numerous church activities. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening and arts and doing crafts of all types.



Preceding her in death were her husband of 52 years, Robert Ruel, March 4, 2015; two brothers, Jacques Millette in 2010 and Roger Millette in 2015, and her four sisters, Frances Rita Poirier in 2017, Myrto Barra in 2011, Suzanne Fredette in 2018 and Alice Michaud in 2016.



Surviving are four children, Andrew Ruel and wife, Dana of Kennebunk, Bernard Ruel and wife, Lise of Biddeford, Charlene Grebin and husband, John of Biddeford, Dennis Ruel and wife, Brooke of Windsor; two brothers, Bro. Andre Millette, FICA of Alfred John Millette and wife, Barbara of Houston; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.



Visiting hours will be 6-8 p.m. on Monday, July 1, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford. Burial will be in Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale.



To share condolences online, please visit



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marguerite's name to



Gosnell Memorial Hospice



11 Hunnewell Road



Scarborough, ME 04074



or to the



Parkinson Foundation



200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800



Miami, FL 331312



