LEBANON - Marietta L. Wood, 93, of Lebanon died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the home of her daughter Sandra and son-in- law Gary Pray.



Marietta was born on August 23, 1925 at the home of her parents, Edward and Louise (Foss) Stuart of Lebanon. She attended local grammar school in Lebanon, graduating from Sanford High School.



While Marietta would have been described during those days as a stay at home housewife, her life was extremely full daily, a mixture of work and service to others in her community, all done behind the scenes as she preferred it. It was claimed by some that, along with her own family, she had perhaps babysat half the children in East Lebanon at one time or another, and in between caring for her own children and those in the neighborhood, she quietly went about the duty of visiting friends and acquaintances who she felt had a particular need. Anyone who stopped by late in the afternoon had a plate at the supper table waiting for them, and they never went away hungry.



She and her husband were life-long members of the North Lebanon 2nd Baptist Church where she was very active in the kitchen, particularly during Bible School in the summer. They both were very involved in the Little River Grange, active members for 50 years, holding various positions. Along with the myriad of tasks and chores associated with a large family she and Robert kept a garden every summer where afternoons and evenings Marietta could be found in the kitchen canning vegetables. During the holidays, she baked all the pies for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, made fruit cakes, distributing a few to family, and always made sure the Indian pudding was ready at dessert time after those holiday turkey dinners. Her home was a Norman Rockwell painting during those times, the house packed with her children who always returned home for the holidays, swelling it to capacity. As her children had their own, the kitchen resembled a conga line of food where young and old, aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers and sisters all mingled until the evening hours when, by dribs and drabs, they said goodnight----until the following day when many or most would return and all of the leftovers would be brought out again, and turkey sandwiches, vegetable dishes, and more pie were spread out on the table to greet the crowd as they came back through the door.



Marietta's life can be summed up as a life of service to others, and the world has been left a bit poorer with the passing of this very busy, industrious, hard working woman.



She is predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Robert Wood who passed in 2013.



She leaves behind seven children, Steven Wood and his wife Brenda of North Carolina, Cynthia Poore and her husband Alan of Lebanon, Sandra Pray and her husband Gary of Lebanon, Roberta Sullivan and her husband Michael of York, Russell Wood and his wife Carol of Lebanon, Bruce Wood and his wife Laurie of Lebanon, Rebecca Wozmak and her husband Albert of Lebanon; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.



A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 2:00 p.m.. at North Lebanon 2nd Baptist Church, 259 Bakers Grant Rd, Lebanon.



Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider;



Corner Stone VNA Hospice



178 Farmington Rd.



Rochester, NH 03867







