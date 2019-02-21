Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion F. Stickney.

SACO - Marion F. Stickney, 95, of Main St, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.

She was born in Saco on May 8, 1923, the daughter of Andrew Theophilus and Viola Sarelas Fitanides.

Marion was educated in Saco's schools and graduated from Thornton Academy before studying nursing at the Trull Hospital in Biddeford.

In 1961, Marion took over the Trull Hospital from her mother-in-law, Laura Black Stickney, the first female physician in Saco. Marion converted the hospital into the Trull Nursing Home, which she owned and operated for over 35 years.

Marion was a tireless worker who was generous with both her time and her resources. She was completely devoted to her large family. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, and traveling. She was a voracious reader, enjoyed local Saco history and spending time at her beach house.

Marion was a member of the First Parish Congregational Church UCC of Saco.

She is predeceased by her husband Richard, two daughters Laura Casavant and Susan Baker, grandson James Casavant, her brother, Theophilus Andrew Fitanides and her sister Vivian Fitanides Overton.

She is survived by her three sons Joseph Stickney, Richard Stickney and Andrew Stickney, all of Saco, two brothers Fred Fitanides of Saco and Peter Fitanides of Natick, Massachusetts, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Fairfield Section, Friday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m., where she will be laid to rest alongside her family. Dr. Burton Howe will officiate.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with her arrangements.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory please consider First Parish Congregational Church of Saco UCC, 12 Beach St, Saco, Maine 04072.