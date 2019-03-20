Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Oakes.

BIDDEFORD - Marjorie Oakes, 100, passed away Monday March 18, 2019, at the Seal Rock Healthcare Facility in Saco.

She was born Nov. 9, 1918, in Westbrook, Maine, the daughter of Starrett and Lillian Pratt Pierce.

She was a homemaker and had worked for local shoe shops including York Heel and Allied Shoe.

She was a member of the Free Baptist Church of East Waterboro for over 15 years.

Marjorie volunteered for over 15 years at Southern Maine Health Center in Biddeford and was recognized for her excellence with the Lauren Shulman Award.

She is predeceased by her husband Roland Oakes, a daughter Mary Oakes, two grandsons, Scott Tripp and Bill Oakes, and a son-in-law Norman Tripp.

Survivors include a son, William Oakes and wife Katherleen of Florida, and a daughter, Barbara Tripp of Dayton, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

Friends and relatives may call at the Free Baptist Church of East Waterboro Saturday March 23, 2019, from 11 a.m. to noon. A funeral service will follow at noon at the Free Baptist Church of East Waterboro, Pastor Charlie Storey will officiate.

Private burial will be held at Forest City Cemetery in South Portland, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Roland.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Free Baptist Church of East Waterboro – Michael Grantham Scholarship Fund, PO Box 216, East Waterboro, Maine 04030.