OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Mark D. Butland, 68, of Castlerock Drive, Old Orchard Beach, died unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at his home.

He was born July 30, 1950, in Biddeford to Carlton and Marielle (Cote) Butland. He attended local public schools and graduated from Thornton Academy. Mark was preceded in death by his father Carlton, in 2009 and his mother Marielle, in 1996. He was the athlete in the Butland family and a great baseball player in Little League, and later, high school, earning the nickname 'Scrappy' for his style of play.

Mark worked at Lunder Shoe Products and later Lunder Manufacturing for nearly 50 years. He began working for the corporation on a part-time basis after school, and after a brief hiatus Mark began working there full-time in 1969. Mark was familiar with every facet of the industry and was highly valued and respected by fellow employees. As someone noted, "Mark knows the stuff that you can't find in a book or manual." Mark loved watching the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots and was rarely found without a Sox cap on his head. He also loved fishing and boating with his Dad, a good barbecue, old western movies, and his music - the Grateful Dead, the Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin, and late 60s and early 70s rock music and Ford Mustangs and Harleys. Mark was especially fond of his cats Stealth and Fritz, who kept him company for many years.

No mention of Mark would be complete without noting that he had a heart that was bigger than life, and will be fondly remembered as one who would drop everything on short notice to help out a friend or relative in need, expecting nothing in return.

Survivors include his brothers and sisters Carlton Butland and his wife Dzintra of Dayton; Stephen Butland and his wife Debra of Olathe, Kansas; Lisa Golding and her husband Harland of North Yarmouth; Laura Paul and her husband Bradley of Saco; Christopher Butland and his wife Janet of Saco; as well as nieces and nephews Carl, Cody, Kaitlin, Jennifer, Sarah, Stephen and Erin.

A celebration of Mark's life will be held this summer close to Mark's birthday, his favorite time of year.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cote Funeral Home 87 James St. Saco, Maine.

Online condolences can be given to the family at www.cotefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mark's name may be made to Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094.