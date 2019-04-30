OLD ORCHARD BEACH and NAPLES, Fla. - Mark Snow, 79, died Saturday, March 2 at his home in Naples, Florida.

Mr. Snow is survived by his wife of 55 years, Georgette, and his three children: Peter Snow and wife Alicia, Christine Reaser and son-in law Rick, and David Snow and wife Elizabeth. He leaves behind 13 grandchildren: Mark Reaser, Erica Reaser, Luke Reaser, Nicholas Snow, Rylee Snow, Briggon Snow, Cameron Snow, McCade Snow, Elijah Snow, Merianna Snow, Tyler Snow, Susannah Snow, Sarah Snow, and three great-grandchildren: Emma Reaser, Ellie Reaser, and Diana Snow.

Mark Snow was born in Biddeford, Maine, to Mr. Carol Snow and Mrs. Dorothea Snow, and was raised in Kennebunkport, Maine. During his youth he excelled in athletics at Kennebunk High School, earning all-state honors in football, basketball, baseball, and track and field.

After graduating high school he joined the United States Air Force. He attended basic training in San Antonio, Texas and upon graduation executed orders to Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany. Soon after arriving in Germany, he met the love of his life, Georgette, of Lyon, France. During this time he continued to play competitive sports for the Air Force. Most notably, he quarterbacked the Air Force football team to a European championship in 1965, winning in White Stadium in London, England, in front of over 60,000 spectators.

Throughout his career, his duty stations included Japan, Korea, France, Germany, and finally Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. His superior performance and devotion to duty earned his squadron two Outstanding Unit Awards. After 13 years of faithful service to his country, he returned to his family home to Maine, and began his career in business. Most notably, he owned and operated the famous Snow's Motor Inn and Cottages as well as Wight Realty, both in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Concurrently with the start of his business career, Mark began his coaching career, his true passion.

Mark was the head coach of both the Old Orchard Beach High School boys' and girls' track and field teams for numerous years. He coached countless athletes to both individual and team state championship titles. Notably, his girls' track team won the school's first female state championship in 1984, a team with whom his daughter, Christine, earned numerous individual state and national titles. Additionally, he coached the high school's girls varsity basketball team for four years. His coaching career brought him to multiple Maine schools, to include not only Old Orchard Beach, but Scarborough High School, Biddeford High School, Saco Middle School, as well as countless youth programs throughout the local area. His passion for sports did not stop at coaching; he was an avid golfer and for many years was the seniors champion at the Biddeford and Saco Country Club in Saco, Maine.

Mark Snow was an amazing father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, coach, teacher, and one that many in the community of all ages admired. He always looked for the best in people and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the South Congregational Church, Temple Street, Kennebunkport, ME. Interment will follow at Arundel Cemetery.

