SACO - Marsha J. Stubinski, 75, of Saco, passed away Tuesday evening on March 19, 2019 in Saco.

She was born in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin on July 24, 1943, a daughter of Ernest and Margaret (Wahl) Van Schoyck. She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School.

On June 1, 1963, she married her husband Benedict in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With Benedict's career in the United States Navy, they started their family in San Pedro, California. With the family traveling all around the world, they lived in many different areas, including in Athens, Greece, Treasure Island, California and Great Lakes, Illinois. In 1979, the family settled in Saco.

Marsha, being a home-maker, enjoyed her children's sporting and school events and this carried on to her grandchildren's events as time went on. Through Marsha's teachings in life the family has created many wonderful memories that they will cherish and hold on to forever. She will be sadly missed.

Marsha also had several hobbies that included reading, knitting, crocheting and gardening.

She is predeceased by her husband Benedict on Jan. 24, 2018 and by three siblings Betty, Lois and Don.

She is survived by four sons James Stubinski and his wife Jocelyn, Scott Stubinski, Lance Stubinski and Derik Stubinski and his wife Sara. She is also survived by five grandchildren Alissa, Ryan, Kyle, Logan and Brady, one sister Christy Klietz, nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. Burial will be at a later date.

