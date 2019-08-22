LYMAN - Marshalyne Elaine Pullen, 83, of Clarks Woods Road, Lyman, went into the arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Aug. 18, 2019, at Southern Maine Health Care, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Lyman on July 19, 1936, the daughter of Walter and Myrtle Smith. She was a graduate of Kennebunk High School and Fisher Junior College in Boston, Mass. She married Raymond H. Pullen on Aug. 3, 1957.
Over the years, Marshalyne worked as a legal secretary; homemaker; daycare provider; executive secretary for Community Partners; and was an active member of the Lyman Republican Party.
She was a member of the South Waterboro Bible Chapel. During her entire life she actively served her Lord as an organist; Sunday school teacher; missions committee member; youth group worker; helping with senior luncheons; and the hospitality committee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Charles Smith and her sister, Glenys Stone.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond; her sons, Raymond II "Skip" (Venita), Richard (Lorena), her daughters, Nanci and Marcia; her five grandchildren, Joseph (Jillian). James (Erin). Justus. Hannah (Alex), Liberty; and numerous nieces, nephews and foster children.
A celebration of her life will be held at the South Waterboro Bible Chapel, Route 202 in Waterboro, on Saturday, August 24. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., the service at 3 p.m. and reception to follow.
Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco have been entrusted with her services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the
South Waterboro Bible Chapel
911 Main Street
Waterboro, ME 04087
in her memory
Published in Journal Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019