LINCOLN, Mass. - Martha M. Johnson, 80, of Kennebunk, Maine passed away Wednesday April 24, 2019 at the House in Lincoln, Massachusetts.

Born Dec. 2, 1938 in Boston Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Virginia (Dow) and James Henry Merchant Cross.

Martha grew up in Haverhill during which time she attended the Walnut Hill School and Bradford Junior College. Martha then moved to Boston where she met her late husband Craig I. Johnson. Together they raised their six children first in Sudbury and then later in Underhill, Vermont. In addition to raising her children, Martha worked at the Town Hall in Sudbury, as a Real Estate agent in Vermont and at Sears. Upon retirement, Martha and her husband moved to Kennebunk, Main where she remained until a recent move to Massachusetts to be closer to family.

Martha was an avid bridge player and a voracious reader. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, sewing, playing the piano and watching birds. Martha loved living by the water and she and Craig spent many hours walking the beaches of Kennebunk and fishing on Lake Champlain and in the lakes and rivers near their home in Maine.

Martha is survived by her children; Jennifer McBournie of Hull, Joshua Johnson and his wife Vickie of Derry, New Hampshire, Erika Johnson and her partner Jean Mazzola of Arlington, Amanda Serio and her husband Stephen of Milton, Luke Johnson and his wife Lori of Huntington, Vermont, Rebecca Johnson of Boulder, Colorado.; grandchildren, Ashley, Kiley, Jacob, Nicollette, Elijah, Jack, Enzo, Rocco, Isaiah; great-grandchild, Landon; Brother Kermit Cross of Groveland and several beloved nephews and nieces.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Saturday, May 4 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home, 106 Summer St. Haverhill, followed by a Funeral Service. Burial will be in the Linwood Cemetery, Haverhill.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Smith Magenis Research Foundation, P.O. Box 661 Georgetown, CT 06829-0661 (https://www.smsresearchfoundation.org/donate/)

