KENNEBUNK - Mary Ann Tartre, 86, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019 in Kennebunk with her family by her side.

She was born Dec. 5, 1932 in Eastport, Maine the daughter of Katherine (Arata) and Harold Melvin Meader.

Mary Ann was raised in Augusta and graduated from Cony High School in 1951. She received her bachelor's degree in Education from the University of Maine at Farmington and taught school for several years in Connecticut and Maine. She also served as a staff member to Congressman Joe Brennan where she developed an avid interest in politics. Later in life, she was the bright face greeting members at the AAA in Kennebunk and helped people plan their travels.

Mary Ann was involved in a number of volunteer activities including the American Association of University Woman and the Ladies Auxiliary of Southern Maine Health Care (Webber Hospital). She was a past member of St. Mary's Church of Biddeford, Most Holy Trinity Church (Good Shephard Parish) and a present member of St. Martha of Kennebunk.

Mary Ann enjoyed being active, playing tennis, reading, walking at the beach and could be heard enthusiastically cheering at her grandchildren's sporting events.

Her greatest pride and joy came from being a devoted mother, grandmother and a homemaker. She raised four children with her former husband Henry Tartre, by whom she is predeceased.

She is survived by two sons: J. Andrew Tartre II, and his wife Kathleen, of Saco, and their children, J. Andrew III and Ayla; and Stephen Tartre, and his wife Sally, of Kennebunk, and their children, Sierra, Samuel and Amelia; and by two daughters: Meg Tartre, of Dayton; and Ann Tartre, of Portland, Maine, as well as many loving nieces and nephews and her brother-in-law Bill Judkins.

Family and friends may call at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco, Maine on Friday May 3, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday May 4, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main St, Saco. Family friend Rev. John Unni of St. Cecilia Parish in Boston will be the celebrant. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

For those wishing to make a memorial contribution in her name in lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford where MaryAnn spent many hours, or www.aplacetostartfordementia.org.

