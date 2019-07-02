Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jean Dubois. View Sign Service Information Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home 29 Winter St Sanford , ME 04073 (207)-324-3090 Send Flowers Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Mary Jean Dubois, 86, of Sanford, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born in Winnsboro,Texas on Dec. 22, 1932, a daughter of the late Paul and Etta (Dodd) Gorman.



In 1951 she enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served with the WAVES. She was part of the first graduating class of the United States Naval Training Center in Bainbridge, Md. She was honorably discharged in 1955. It was during this time she met her future husband, Arthur J. Dubois who was also serving in the Navy. They were married at St. Ignatius Church in Sanford.



For many years Mary was employed locally in the secretarial field. She enjoyed home life and always took great pride in making sure her home was beautifully decorated for every holiday. She would make all of her decorations by crafting, crocheting, needlepoint, quilting and baking. Her favorite holiday was Christmas where she particularly enjoyed her Santa Clauses. She had a great love for animals especially watching and feeding the birds in her back yard with the Chickadees and Cardinals being her favorites.



She is predeceased by her husband, Arthur J. Dubois who passed in 1988; one brother, Leon, one sister, Betty Jo.



She is survived by her son, Paul J. Dubois and his partner, Melissa Hartley of Sanford; one sister, Donna Little of Hampton, Ga.



Burial will be at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford. Per her wishes, services will be private.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter Street, Sanford.



