BIDDEFORD - Mary Lou (Judge) Manning, 86, of Biddeford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on Sept. 1, 1932, to her parents William and Margaret (Murphy) Judge.
Mary Lou was born and raised in Biddeford and attended local schools, graduating from Biddeford High School. She went on to receive her Master's degree in Education from St. Joseph's College. Mary Lou married her beloved husband, Richard, at St. Mary's Church in Biddeford in 1963 and the two of them raised two sons together. Mary Lou was proud of her teaching career, and taught kindergarten and first grade for over 30 years. After her retirement she was active in the York County Retired Teacher's Association and St. Mary's Sodality. In her free time she enjoyed crafting and spending time with her family.
Mary Lou is survived by her two sons Bill Manning of Old Orchard Beach and David Manning of Farmingdale, N.Y.; brother, Peter Judge; as well as nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents; husband, Richard; sister, Fanchon Keaney and her husband Warner, and her sister-in-law Janet Judge.
Visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with a burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Biddeford. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.
In lieu of flowers,
donations in Mary Lou's memory
may be made to:
Hospice of Southern Maine
180 US Route One
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Journal Tribune on July 30, 2019