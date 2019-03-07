Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice C. Poulin.

BIDDEFORD - Maurice C. Poulin, 85, of Biddeford, died Monday, March 4, 2019 at Southern Maine Healthcare in Biddeford.

He was born March 22, 1933 in Biddeford, a son of Florido and Juliette (Mourais) Poulin. He was educated locally and graduated from St. Louis High School.

Mr. Poulin served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

On Sept. 4, 1961, he married Lucille Thibodeau at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford.

Maurice was a self-employed barber. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed walking, dancing and spending time with his family.

Preceding him in death was his wife Lucille on June 24, 2018.

Surviving are three sons, Raymond Poulin, his wife Kim of Biddeford and their son Cory of Biddeford and his daughter Kinsley, Paul Poulin his wife Gina, their daughter Nicole Bateson, her husband Adam and their daughter Quinn Bateson of Lyman, and Daniel Poulin, his wife Leslie and their sons Justin and Lance; a daughter Theresa Gauvin, her husband Glenn of Arundel, and their son Chris Gauvin, his wife Mackenzie and their daughter Michelle Gauvin; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will be 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be follow at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

