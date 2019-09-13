MEDIA, Pa. - Maurice "Mike" Poissant, born July 3, 1924 in Biddeford, passed away Sept. 9, 2019, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Mary Louise (Roche) Poissant, who he married on Sept. 9, 1950.
Survived by his brother, Raymond; his five children, Adrienne (Thomas Kane), Maurice Jr. (Cecilia), Matthew (Mary Ellen), Paul (Kathryn) and Anne (Raymond Prokop); 12 grandchildren, Jeannine, Marielle and Charles Kane, Nicole and Michael Poissant Adrienne, Katherine and Sarah Poissant, Amy and John Poissant, Zachary and Rose Prokop.
Predeceased by his parents, Adrien and Bernadette (Nadeau) Poissant; and his sisters, Adrienne Currier and Jeanne Wood.
Mike graduated from Saint Louis High School in Biddeford where he excelled at baseball, ice hockey, and football. He served our country during the second World War in the United States Army in the European Theater, including combat in Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge. He received a football scholarship to Boston College where he played fullback for four years. Following graduation from Boston College, Mike earned an MBA from Harvard University. He was employed by the Westinghouse Corporation for his entire career. He was a parishioner of Nativity B.V.M. in Media where he served as a lector and taught religious education. He enjoyed spending time with his family during holidays, family vacations in Maine, and coaching sports, especially the Cardinal O'Hara High School ice hockey teams.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Nativity B.V.M. and burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Media, Pa.
Arrangements, Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home, Media.
www.haganfuneralhome.com
Donations may be made to
Pastor's Tuition Fund, Holy Innocents Church
1337 E. Hunting Park Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19124
or to
Catholic Social Services
240 N. Bishop Ave.
Springfield, PA 19064
Catholicsocialservices
philly.org
Published in Journal Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019