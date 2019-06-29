SACO - Michael E. Martel, 69, of Bradley St. passed away Monday morning, June 24, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial in Scarborough.
Michael was born in Biddeford, Sept. 28, 1949, the son of Calixte and Priscilla Keithley Martel. He attended local schools and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1969.
Michael served in the United States Air Force and after his service to his country, returned home.
He was employed at one time at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and then he reenlisted in the U.S. Army. He most recently worked in the stockroom for Reny's Department store.
Michael is predeceased by his parents; and two sisters, Nancy and Diane Martel.
Survivors include a brother, Robert Martel and wife, Carlene of Saco, a sister, Patricia Wheelden and husband, Christopher of Hernando, Fla.; two nephews, Brian and Eric Martel; close friends, Bettie Guildford McKee, Bob Erickson and Josh Boucher.
A memorial service will be held at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery, Stanley Road, Springvale, Monday July 8, at 1 p.m. Dr. Burton Howe will officiate. Services will conclude with military honors.
Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with his arrangements.
Honoring the Services of our Veterans for their Sacrifice and Duty.
Published in Journal Tribune on June 29, 2019