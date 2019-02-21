SACO - Michael J. Dente, 65, of Saco, passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning on Feb. 18, 2019, at home.

He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on April 11, 1953, a son of Nicholas and Margaret Ann (Andreatta) Dente. He graduated from East Boston High School, Cclass of 1971.

Michael was employed by Verizon for 30 years, retiring in 1999.

Michael had lots of hobbies. He enjoyed music, movies, reading and cooking. He had an engineering mind, always planning, sketching and building various projects. He was very handy.

Most of all, he was a family man. He loved watching his son Michael play baseball and hockey and following Jenna's school activities. Most recently, he was interested and involved with his grandchildren's activities. The family has created many wonderful memories that they will cherish forever. He will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his wife Janet (Consolo) Dente, his son Michael S. Dente and his girlfriend Stephanie Salvas, his daughter Jenna Badgley and her husband Dan, his three grandchildren Hannah, Gracie and Ben. his sister Collette Connors and her husband Bob, and nephews Christian and Stefan, along with many extended nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco in April of this year. A Graveside Service will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco.

To view Michael's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations to Hospice of Southern Maine - https://hsm46624.thankyou4caring.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=298