BIDDEFORD - Michael R. Bedard, 63, of Biddeford, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at his home.

He was born Nov. 18, 1955 in Biddeford a son of Adrien and Claire (Souliere) Bedard. He was educated and graduated at Biddeford High School in 1975.

Michael enjoyed dancing to a variety of music, especially Lawrence Welk and Polka. Michael was very patriotic, waving the American flag whenever he had a chance. John Wayne was his favorite cowboy. Michael won many awards at the special Olympics in the years that he attended with sprinting being his favorite event. Michael attended the adult day programing at Truslow/Cohen Center for over 10 years, establishing many friendships. Michael's last years were spent in the loving care of the Creative Works System organization.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Claire, in 2012, and his sister-in-law, Ursula, in 2009. He was also predeceased by his Godparents, Jeannette and Robert Lariviere.

Surviving are his father, Adrien Bedard of Biddeford; four brothers Maurice Bedard of Biddeford, Andre Bedard and wife Penny of Saco, Daniel Bedard and wife Paula of Biddeford and Jean Bedard and wife Lisa of Biddeford; a sister Rose Gagnon and husband Raymond of Biddeford; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

To express condolences on line please visit www.hopememorialchapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate in Michael's memory to Creative Works Systems, 10 Speirs Street, Westbrook, ME 04092.