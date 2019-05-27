Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SANFORD - Michelle Welch, 48, of Sanford, Maine passed away comfortably with family by her side on May 20, 2019 at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough after a nine-month battle with pancreatic cancer.



She was born on April 20, 1971 in Portland, to Robert and LaVaughn Roy.



Michelle met her husband Guy Welch in the summer of 1987. They were married June 11, 1988 of the following summer, making almost 31 years together.



She worked as a CNA-Med tech for most of her life and loved her job with the elderly. She also enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox, especially Pedro Martinez, Manny Ramirez, and Big Papi.



Michelle loved to travel, taking many trips with family to Florida and also Las Vegas. She also took a trip to the Dominican Republic and was glowing with happiness when she returned. You could find her at Foxwoods every so often with her husband, having a good time. She loved her cats and always had at least one in her home.



Michelle took pride in her three children and grandchildren. She was a best friend, amazing mother, fantastic grandmother and loving wife.



She is predeceased by her parents and a brother Dan (Danzilla) Roy.



Michelle is survived by her husband Guy Welch, daughters Cheyenne and Dallas Welch, a son, Guy Welch II, three grandchildren Caiden and Lincoln Dauteuil, and Mia Lopez; and a brother James Oens-Roy and his wife Rachel. Published in Journal Tribune from May 27 to May 28, 2019

