SACO - Milford Gerard Dube, also known as "Pete", 77, of Saco, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, June 14, 2019. Milford was born in Madawaska, Maine, on Sept. 26, 1941, the eldest son of Gerard and Jeannette (Bouchard) Dube.



Milford was a dedicated, devoted, and loving provider to his wife Franca Ivana Berloso, his two sons, Michael and Scott, his five grandchildren, and great-grandson. He was a fierce fighter when it came to his family, and there was nothing he would not do to support each and every one of them. His great-grandson, Maverick, was a source of great joy for the last 19 months, especially after losing his wife unexpectedly in September of 2016. He never completely rebounded after losing the love of his life.



Milford was preceded in death by his mother, Jeannette (Bouchard) Dube; his father, Gerard Dube; his sister, Edmay Desrosiers; and his beloved wife, Franca.



He is survived by his sons, Michael Dube and his wife Ann of Saco and Scott Dube and his wife Sheila of Saco; his grandchildren, Ben Dube, Max Dube, Brady Dube, Morgan Dube and Madison Dube; his great grandson, Maverick Dube; his brother, Lester Dube and his wife Claire of Biddeford; his sister, Doris Clark and her husband Larry of New Hampshire; nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly; and countless friends whose lives he touched beyond measure.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.



