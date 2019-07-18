SACO - Muriel A. Lamarre, 94, of Saco, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco.
She was born in Chelmsford, England on Aug. 13, 1924, a daughter of Hedley and Ethel (Sach) Upson. She was educated from Wickford Senior School in England.
On June 19, 1945, she married her husband, Bill while he was stationed in England in the Army Air Corps. She was the second war bride to come to the Saco/Biddeford area after the war. Muriel was a member of the Trans Atlantic Brides and Parent's Association.
She was an accomplished seamstress. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles. She also liked gardening and bird watching.
She was predeceased by her husband, Oliver "Bill" Lamarre on Nov. 29, 2001; and by her daughter, Elaine Davis Sept. 27, 2011.
She is survived by one son, Barry P. Lamarre and his wife, Deborah; three grandchildren, Lori, Greg and Marc; and five great-grandchildren, Patrick, Dylan, Zachary, Hannah and
Lillian.
Entombment will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco. To view Muriel's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank the staff at Seal Rock for all their care and support.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations in Muriel's name to the
383 US Route 1
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Journal Tribune on July 18, 2019