SPRINGVALE - Muriel A. Poulin, 94, passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.



Muriel was born in Springvale on April 20, 1925, daughter of Arthur A. Poulin and Blanche G. Poulin.



She graduated from Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing in 1946, before earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Catholic University in 1950. Muriel continued her academic studies with a Masters of Science degree in Nursing Administration from the University of Colorado in 1960 and a Doctorate of Educational Administration from Teachers College, Columbia University in 1971.



Early in her career, Dr. Poulin was recruited to be a member of a task force responsible for opening and managing the newly constructed Damascus General Hospital in Syria. This opportunity proved to be a cornerstone of her career leading her to understand that high quality patient care can only be achieved if organized nursing services are led by prepared nursing administrators. She also became committed to international health care, accepting consultations and short-term assignments throughout the world. The capstone of her efforts was a Fulbright Scholar award that led to her success in establishing the first master's program in nursing in Spain.



As an educator, Muriel was a professor of nursing administration at the University of Kentucky (1962-1970) and Boston University (1972-1989). For 15 years she was also chairperson of the Graduate Nursing Administration program at Boston University and was named Professor Emeritus in 1988.



Muriel held executive positions and committee posts in professional organizations throughout her career, most notably the American Nurses Association, Massachusetts Nursing Association, American Management Association, and American Association of University Professors.



In 2012, Muriel was inducted into the American Nurses Association Hall of Fame.



Following her retirement in 1989, she continued her support of the nursing profession as Chairperson of the Board of the Visiting Nurses of Southern Maine, and for the next 15 years managed Books Revisited, a used bookstore in Sanford run by volunteers and designed to support visiting nurses programs.



One of her most important contributions to the nursing profession is as coauthor of the ANA Magnet Study and Designation, one of the highest honors hospitals can achieve to demonstrate excellence in health care.



Muriel is survived by her brothers, Robert J. Poulin of York and Paul L. Poulin of Springvale; as well as three nieces and three nephews located throughout the United States.



A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Notre Dame Chapel, Shaker Hill Road, Alfred.



