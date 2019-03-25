Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel Boislard.

SACO - Muriel Boislard, 89, of Saco and formerly of Biddeford, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her home.

She was born Feb. 8, 1930 in Biddeford, a daughter of Henry and Rose (Millette) Guillereault and was educated locally.

On Nov. 6, 1948 she married Joseph "Ray" Boislard in St. Joseph Church.

Muriel had been employed at John Roberts Clothing for 31 years, retiring in 1993.

She enjoyed cooking, at which she excelled, caring for her grandchildren, and the company of her cats. She had a great gift for making people laugh.

Muriel was predeceased by Ray, her husband of 66 years in 2014.

She is survived by a daughter, Constance Lavallee and husband John; two sons Donald Boislard and Norman Boislard and wife Susan all of Biddeford; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Visiting Hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Hope Chapel. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Muriel's family wishes to thank the staff of the Wardwell for the loving care they gave to her.

Donations in Muriel's memory may be made to: The Wardwell, 43 Middle St., Saco, ME 04072 or to Compassus Hospice, 163 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074.