KENNEBUNKPORT and SPRINGFIELD, Va. - Nathan Pareja Reigeluth, 35 passed away on April 5, 2019 in the company of his loving family, following a tenacious 30 month struggle with a glioblastoma of the brain.

Born Aug. 5, 1983 to Martita Valentina and John Reigeluth, Nathan graduated from Kennebunk High School in 2002. In 2006, he earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in Aviation Flight Operations from Daniel Webster College in Nashua, New Hampshire. Nathan was a Certified Flight Instructor, and was most recently employed by Mesa Airlines, Inc. as First Officer.

Nathan is survived by his loving wife, Teresa L. Reigeluth; his mother Martita Valentina and her husband Merrill Kidman of York, Maine; and his father John Reigeluth of Kennebunkport, Maine. Nathan is also survived by his brother Paul W. Michaels and wife Lynn; by his brother Joshua A. Michaels, wife Brandye, and nephew Owen; Teresa's parents Yovani Amatller Castro and her husband Walter Valasqnez Castro; sisters Daniela and Bruna; and his grandmother Christine Howes, as well as many loving family and friends in Maine, Virginia, New Hampshire, and Peru, South America.

The family wishes to thank the many doctors, nurses, and therapists who participated in his care, with special appreciation extended to Dr. Jeffrey Florman of Maine Medical Partners, Neurosurgery and Spine.

Should friends desire, contributions may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support cancer research in memory of Nathan. Nathan was a strong advocate of organ donation for the progression of science and generously donated to Dana-Farber, which will be vital to the research and progression of effective treatments for glioblastoma. www.dana-farber.org/gift

A private Celebration of Life will be held with family and friends on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.