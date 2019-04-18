Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Abbott.

BIDDEFORD - Norma (Dows) Abbott of Biddeford, Maine, formerly of Lowell, Massachusetts died April 14, 2019 in Maine, aged 95 years.

She was the beloved wife of the late David W. Abbott.

She was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on March 31, 1924, a daughter of the late Amos and Mary (Kendall) Dows.

Norma was licensed in real estate along with her late husband David as owners of Abbott Associates in Biddeford Pool, Maine. After her retirement, Norma and her husband David enjoyed traveling and wintering in Florida.

She was also an active member at the First United Baptist Church in Lowell. She truly loved Maine and the peace and tranquility she felt there.

She is survived by a son, Linwood D. Abbott and his wife Amy of Jacksonville, Vermont and Florida; a daughter, Laurel R. Abbott of Biddeford, Maine; two grandsons, Jake Theberge of Old Orchard Beach Maine and Geoffrey K. Abbott of Burlington, Vermont; and a great-grandson, Theodore Dewey.

She was the mother of the late Lark E. Abbott who died April 13, 2003.

Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS FUNERAL HOME, 122 Princeton Blvd. Lowell, Massachusets on Saturday April 20, 2019 from 9 to 10 a.m. Norma's funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in the Lowell Cemetery. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy.

Please visit Norma's memorial page at WWW.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.