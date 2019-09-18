Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman "Smiley" Roberts. View Sign Service Information Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc 365 Main St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-282-0562 Send Flowers Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Norman "Smiley" Roberts, 85, of River Road passed away Monday morning at his residence. He was born in Buxton, Dec. 17, 1933, the son of Lorenzo and Isabelle Cole Roberts.



He graduated from Biddeford High School and loved spending time with his family. His passion and joy were his antique cars. His love started when he was a very young boy. Smiley was a member of the Maine Old Automobile League M.O.A.L. club for over 67 years. He was also a member of the Stutz Club of America and the AACA.



He had worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for over 60 years.



Norman is predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Rachel (Beaudoin) Roberts; his daughter, Norma Proctor; and his brother, Edwin Roberts.



Survivors include his daughter, Janie Mariner and husband, Herbert of Biddeford, two stepdaughters, Sonia Searles and husband, Billy of Vermont and Doreen Davis of Brewer; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Raymond Beaudoin of Waterboro; and nephew, Marc Beaudoin and wife, Carla of Gorham.



Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco, Thursday Sept. 19, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.



A graveside service will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest. Clark Cole will officiate.



For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory please consider



Hospice of Southern Maine



180 US Route One



Scarborough, ME 04074







