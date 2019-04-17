PALM COAST, Fla. - Normand Rock, 88 years, of Palm Coast Florida, and formerly of Pukalani, Hawaii, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019, with family at his side.

Born May 17, 1930, in Bristol, Connecticut to William and Adrienne Rock (Beaudoin) and raised in Biddeford, Maine. He graduated from St. Louis High School, Biddeford.

Normand and his wife, Doris, moved to Massachusetts in 1956 where he worked 30 years for United Airlines at Logan Airport, Boston. They raised their family in Roslindale and Medfield and made many friends along the way. Upon retirement, he and Doris moved to Maui, a special place for them. Always wanting to keep busy, Norm enjoyed working at the Pukalani Golf Course where he taught his daughter, Susan, to play the game. He also set up a workshop and helped his son, Michael, build ukuleles for his business.

Norm enjoyed playing golf and motorcycle rides with his son-in-law, John; was quite the bocce player with his neighborhood group in Palm Coast, and was always up for a family card game of Spite and Malice.

Norm will be remembered as a generous Dad, neighbor and friend who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Normand is survived by his wife of 63 years, Doris (Normand) Rock; Daughter, Donna and husband John McDonald of Ormond Beach, Florida; Son, Michael and wife, Cheryl of Maui; Daughter, Susan and husband, Elliott Adams of Knoxville, Tennessee. He will be missed by his grandchildren, known to them as "Papa," Andrea Rock-Mendes, Kalia Rock, Carlos Rock and Keith McDonald, along with his great grandchild, Logan Mendes.

Details will be forthcoming on a Celebration of Life Mass to be held in Palm Coast in May.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Normand's name can be made to: Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017; or visit: https://www.alzinfo.org/