MISSION VIEJO, Calif. - Patricia Bolduc, 86, passed away June 30, 2019. She was born June 26, 1933, in Biddeford, Maine



Daughter of Norman and Rose (Blais) Cartier who raised nine children. Married to Gerard R. Bolduc from Sept. 1, 1952, until he passed on May 30, 2015.



Survived by children: Judy, Joan (partner, Marie), Mary Jane (husband, Jim) and John; four grandsons, Joshua (wife, Nikki), Daniel, James Jr., and Logan; two great-grandchildren (Jaxon and Paige); her sisters, Rose Helene Fecteau and Mary "Betty" Garand; and several nieces and nephews.



Family meant everything to Pat. She was a hard-working mother who spent over 30 years as an executive secretary in the airfreight industry. When she retired at age 62, she kept busy sewing, creating beautiful greeting cards, scoping out estate sales as well as being with her Palmia Community girlfriends taking aquatic and aerobic classes.



Pat saw the beauty in all situations. She lived life to the fullest, expected nothing more than what she needed and appreciated each encounter and experience with a never ending sense of wonder. Beautiful, loving, kind, generous, caring, positive, creative, friend, funny and humble - that was Pat. Her infectious laugh will be with us forever. She is dearly missed by everyone she touched so sweetly. Private family services will be held in the future.



Published in Journal Tribune on July 10, 2019

