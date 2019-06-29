Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Hjort. View Sign Service Information Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-284-4464 Funeral service 2:00 PM First Parish Congregational Church Saco , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SACO - Patricia A. Hjort, 88, of Saco, passed on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at home.



She was born in Brunswick, on Oct. 5, 1930, a daughter of Robert P. and Caroline (Swett) Anderson. She graduated from Brunswick High School, class of 1948. In 1951, Patricia graduated from Maine General Nursing Program.



On Oct. 6, 1951, she married her husband, Richard.



Patricia was employed as a nurse for Saco Osteopathic Hospital for 10 years. She also worked as a public health nurse for York County for 20 years, retiring in 1982. Later, Patricia was a school nurse for grades K-8 for the Saco Public School System, retiring in 1995.



Her hobbies included square dancing and line dancing. She enjoyed fishing and any outdoor activities. She was a New England sports fan following Patriot football.



Most of all, Patricia loved her family, always proud of her children and grandchildren's accomplishments. The family has created many wonderful memories that they will hold on to and cherish forever. She will be sadly missed.



Mrs. Hjort was a member of First Parish Congregational Church in Saco.



She was predeceased by her husband, Richard R. Hjort Sr. on Feb. 6, 1996; and by two brothers, Robert and Donald Anderson.



She is survived by three children, Michael A. Hjort and his wife, Leotta, Richard R. Hjort and his wife, Judy and Deborah Hjort and her wife, Nancy Niven; 11 grandchildren Chris, Kasie, Michelle, Jennie, Jen, Michael, Nathan, Alissa, Heather, Taj and VY; and fifteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Jackie Anderson; nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at First Parish Congregational Church in Saco. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Cote Funeral Home, Saco.



