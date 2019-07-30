SACO - Patricia Lillian Presby Chelate, 68, of Saco passed away Saturday July 27, 2019 at the Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford. She was born in Biddeford Nov. 9, 1950, the daughter of Joseph and Rita Doyon Presby Sr.
She attended local schools and graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School.
Patricia throughout the years has been employed by Huots Seafood, Palace Playland, The Ball Park, Rite Aid in Old Orchard Beach, the Pinehurst Campground, at DHHS in Portland and the State of Maine with the Department of Labor.
She enjoyed reading, roller-skating, knitting and shopping at Walmart.
Survivors include a son Aaron Chelate of Limerick, two daughters Valerie Chelate Depeter of Saco, and Erica Chelate of Saco; four brothers Peter Presby of North Carolina, Michael Presby of Saco, Bill Presby of Westbrook, and Joseph Presby Jr. of Saco; and three grandchildren Dominic, Tyson and Chasen.
The family would like to thank the staff of Southern Maine Medical Center for their care of Patricia, while she was there.
Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with her arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in her
memory to the:
Old Orchard
Community Food
155 Saco Ave.
Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064
Published in Journal Tribune on July 30, 2019