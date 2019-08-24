Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia R. Seymour. View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Send Flowers Obituary

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Patricia R. Seymour, 81, formerly of Port Orange, Florida, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Indigo Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. She was born Dec. 3, 1937, in Biddeford, the daughter of Ernest and Alfreda (Bourgeault) Petrin and was educated locally. Patricia graduated from St. Joseph's High School with the class of 1957.



On Feb. 11, 1961, she married Richard L. Gregoire at St. Joseph's Church; after his death in January of 1963 she married Paul A. Seymour on Oct. 31, 1964.



She had worked for a few years at Fairchild Semi-Conductor in South Portland and also at the Webber Hospital in Biddeford. She was then employed for 25 years with New England Telephone Co, retiring in 1995.



Patricia was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and past president of the St. Joseph Alumnae Association. She enjoyed knitting.



Preceding her in death were her husbands, Richard L. Gregoire in 1963 and Paul A. Seymour in 2008, a brother, Albert Petrin and two sisters, Rita Labranche and Marie Pelletier.



Surviving are: one daughter, Sandra Gregoire Lemelin and husband Marc of Shapleigh; three sons: Michael R. Seymour and wife Regina of Harrisburg, N.C., Jeffrey R. Seymour and wife Cathy of Clarks Summit, Pa., Steven R. Seymour of Port Orange, Fla.; two brothers, Roland (Charlene) Petrin of Cumming, Ga., Raymond (Barbara) Petrin of Sandston, Va.; one sister, Maggie (Raymond) Gagnon of Biddeford; one sister-in-law, Colette (Albert) Petrin of Alfred, Maine; one brother-in-law, Raymond (Rita) LaBranche, Pembroke, N.H.; nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Visiting Hours will 2 - 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, Maine, 04005. A service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.



Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford.







