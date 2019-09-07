Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Thebarge. View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Send Flowers Obituary

DAYTON - Patricia Thebarge, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt passed away on Sept. 5, 2019 at the age of 65 after a brief illness.



Pat was born in Biddeford on July 8, 1954 to Herbert and Madeline Hooper. She graduated from Thornton Academy in 1972 and worked most recently as a medical assistant. On Oct. 4, 1980 she married Mark, a service technician for E.R. Warren and the love of her life. Together they were blessed with five children and 39 years of marriage.



Pat enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, vacations and sunsets at the lake, crossword puzzles, and a good movie. She loved flowers, watching hummingbirds, and a competitive game of rummy. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.



Pat is survived by her father, Herbert; her husband, Mark; their children, Melanie and her husband Scott, Ryan and his wife Stephanie, James and his wife Marissa, Aaron, Amanda and her husband David; her siblings Jeffrey, Nancy, Margaret, Roger, and Thomas; four grandchildren, Cameron, Ella, Savannah, and Mackenzie; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her mother, Madeline.



Visiting hours will be from 6:00-8:00p.m.Tuesday September 10, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on September 11 at the funeral home. To share condolences online, please visit



Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to:



The American







New England Division, Inc.



1 Bowdoin Mill Island



Suite 300



Topsham, ME 04086



in celebration of Pat's life



