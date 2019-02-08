SACO - Paul E. Boisse, 96, of Saco, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

He was born in Biddeford on July 4, 1922, a son of Theotime and Marie–Louise (Masse) Boisse. He was educated from Biddeford schools.

Earlier, Paul was employed as a loom fixer for five years at Pepperell Manufacturing. Later, he owned and operated Paul's Cabins, with his wife Rita, in Old Orchard Beach for 32 years.

Paul enjoyed wintering in Florida for 52 years with his wife Rita. They competed and placed in many dance competitions throughout Broward County in Florida. They made many special memories together that they will cherish forever.

Paul followed the Boston Red Sox and kept up on current events and the news.

Mr. Boisse was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church.

He was predeceased by four sisters and six brothers.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Rita (Letendre) Boisse, one son Norman R. Boisse PhD of West Roxbury, Massachusetts and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held in the spring at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, Saco.

