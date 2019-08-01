BIDDEFORD - Paul E. Lafortune, 99, of Biddeford, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at St. Andre's Heath Care. He was born June 29, 1920 in Biddeford, son of Eugene and Aldora (Beaulieu) Lafortune and was educated in Biddeford schools.
Paul served in the U.S. Army during World War II. On May 25, 1946, he married Rita L. Tardiff in St. Joseph's Church.
He had worked for 19 years at Bates and York Manufacturing and 21 years at Saco Tanning, retiring in 1982. In his retirement he worked as a crossing guard at the corner of Birch and Graham Streets.
As a young man he enjoyed playing baseball and ice hockey. Later in life he began gardening at his home. He was also active with the St. Louis Alumni Association and volunteered to call the numbers at Beano.
Paul was predeceased by Rita, his wife of 72 years on March 18 of this year. Also preceding him in death were sisters, Germaine Nadeau and Rita Hevey, and brothers, Raymond, Rene and Conrad Lafortune.
Paul is survived by one son, Robert P. Lafortune and wife, Anne of Biddeford; several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Anne's Chapel of St. Joseph's Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.
Published in Journal Tribune on Aug. 1, 2019