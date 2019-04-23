SPRINGVALE - Paul R. Allaire, 87, of Springvale, died April 20, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New Hampshire after a short illness with his loving family at his side.

He was born in Springvale on Feb. 6, 1932, the son of Emile and Jeannette (Turcotte) Allaire.

He had various places of employment over the years, including Nasson College and the YMCA, retiring in 1987 due to ill health.

In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Celtics and the Sanford Mainers.

Paul was a lifelong communicant of St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish.

Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Gertrude (Mathieu) Allaire; his five children, son Daniel and his wife Nancy, son David and his wife Debra, daughter Susan, son Steven and his wife Donna, daughter Carol and her partner Gary; a brother, Robert and his wife Cindy; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, April 24 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter St., Sanford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 24 at noon at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Notre Dame Church, Payne St., Springvale. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery in Springvale.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the , 383 US Route One # 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.

